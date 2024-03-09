Nvidia's moves inches closer to surpassing Apple to become world's second-most-valuable company
Nvidia's market value skyrockets, challenging Apple's status. AI-driven rally propels semiconductor giant, nearing $2 trillion valuation.
Nvidia, the semiconductor titan behind AI tools like ChatGPT, is rapidly approaching Apple's spot as the world's second-most valuable company.. In a remarkable rally driven by AI advancements, Nvidia's market valuation has surged from $1 trillion to over $2 trillion in just nine months, surpassing Amazon.com, Google-parent Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco along the way, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.