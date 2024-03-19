Nvidia's new B200 'Blackwell' unleashes next-gen AI for humanoid dreams. All you need to know
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the company's latest AI chip, the B200 'Blackwell,' at the GTC 2024 conference, claiming it's 30 times faster than its predecessor. The chip aims to extend Nvidia's lead in the burgeoning AI industry, fueling cutting-edge applications for tech giants and enterprises.
In a move to cement its position as the dominant force in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, Nvidia Corp. on March 18 unveiled its latest and most powerful AI chip, the B200 'Blackwell,' at the company's annual GTC 2024 conference in San Jose, California, according to a report by Bloomberg.