In a move to cement its position as the dominant force in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, Nvidia Corp. on March 18 unveiled its latest and most powerful AI chip, the B200 'Blackwell,' at the company's annual GTC 2024 conference in San Jose, California, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The B200 'Blackwell' chip is a new processor designed to accelerate AI workloads, including training and inference tasks. It combines two massive silicon squares, each with 208 billion transistors, into a single component, enabling unprecedented performance and efficiency.

The introduction of the 'Blackwell' chip is aimed at extending Nvidia's dominance in the rapidly growing AI computing market, which has fueled the company's meteoric rise to become the third-most-valuable business in the world, trailing only Microsoft and Apple, as per the report.

Nvidia, a leading technology company specializing in graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI computing, is the driving force behind the 'Blackwell' chip. CEO Jensen Huang, a visionary in the industry, spearheaded the development and unveiling of the new chip.

The 'Blackwell' chip was unveiled at the GTC 2024 conference, Nvidia's annual developer event, held in San Jose, California, the heart of Silicon Valley.

According to Huang, the 'Blackwell' chip is "30 times speedier at some tasks than its predecessor." It is designed to power the next generation of AI applications, including advanced chatbots, 3D modeling, and even humanoid robots.

"I hope you realize this is not a concert," Huang said during his keynote, wearing his signature leather jacket. “This day's keynote would be full of dense math and science," said Huang as quoted by Bloomberg.

The 'Blackwell' chip is expected to be adopted by Nvidia's major customers, including tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Oracle, for their cloud computing services and AI offerings. Huang also announced new software tools, called microservices, to help developers more easily integrate AI models into their applications.

While the 'Blackwell' chip's specific pricing and performance details were not disclosed, Nvidia's move is a clear indication of the company's determination to maintain its 80% market share in the AI chip industry, fending off potential competition from rivals like AMD, Intel, and emerging startups.

As the world's insatiable appetite for AI continues to grow, Nvidia's 'Blackwell' chip positions the company at the forefront of this rapidly evolving technological revolution, poised to power the next generation of intelligent systems and applications.

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!