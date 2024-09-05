Nvidia’s Rout Makes for Compelling Chance to Buy, BofA Says

Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia Corp. is facing near-term headwinds that are making its valuation look compelling, giving investors an attractive buying opportunity, according to Bank of America Corp.

Bloomberg
Published5 Sep 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Nvidia’s Rout Makes for Compelling Chance to Buy, BofA Says
Nvidia’s Rout Makes for Compelling Chance to Buy, BofA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia Corp. is facing near-term headwinds that are making its valuation look compelling, giving investors an attractive buying opportunity, according to Bank of America Corp. 

Shares of the chipmaker are down about 15% from its late August earnings release, when the company failed to live up to investors’ lofty expectations. The downward pressure could continue in the coming weeks as Nvidia grapples with production issues surrounding its much-awaited Blackwell chips, recent regulatory scrutiny, more cautious investor sentiment toward the AI trade generally, and overall market volatility. 

Combined, these could create an “enhanced” buying opportunity for investors, as Nvidia’s stock slips within the lowest quartile of valuation seen in the past five years, wrote BofA analysts led by Vivek Arya. 

“The key fundamental recovery catalyst will likely be supply chain data points over the next several weeks, confirming the readiness of new Blackwell product shipments,” the analysts said in their Sept. 4 note. 

Nvidia shares have been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months, adding and erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value since a record high in June. That’s moved the broader S&P 500 Index, where Nvidia is the third-largest stock behind Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. So far this year, the stock is the top performer on the S&P 500, up about 115%.

Shares of Nvidia rose as much as 3.2% in intraday trading on Thursday, but are set to lose more than 10% overall this week, putting them on track for their worst week since April. 

Despite the lack of positive catalysts in the near-term, the stock should be supported over the next few years as companies build out their AI capabilities using Nvidia chips, including the firm’s Blackwell and Hopper lines. 

“The tech industry will give itself at least another 1-2 years of intense buildout of NVDA Blackwell chip with its 4x lift in AI training and 25x lift in inference,” reads the BofA report. “Efforts thus far with the first wave of large language models (LLM), using NVDA Hopper was just the teaser.” 

BofA reiterates that Nvidia is a top sector pick and buy-rated stock. The firm’s $165 price target implies about 55% upside from Wednesday’s close.

Wall Street is overwhelmingly positive on shares of the chipmaker. Nvidia has 66 buy ratings, 8 holds and no sells, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

--With assistance from Bre Bradham and Ryan Vlastelica.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNvidia’s Rout Makes for Compelling Chance to Buy, BofA Says

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue