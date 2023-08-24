Nvidia’s stock surge pushes CEO’s fortune as high as $46 billion

Nvidia Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang grew as much as $4.2 billion richer after the company’s latest earnings and forecast beat estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shares surged as much as 10% in aftermarket trading, boosting Huang’s total fortune to $46.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. If that gain can be sustained, Huang is poised to end up among the world’s 25 wealthiest individuals, the index shows.

Huang’s 3.5% stake in Nvidia makes up the vast majority of his fortune. The company’s shares soared during the Covid-19 pandemic - when the crypto boom drove up usage of its chips for mining - before falling by almost two-thirds over the course of a year and shooting back up. So far this year they have more than tripled in value with the rise of AI demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Huang co-founded the firm in 1993 and helped transform it from a maker of video-game graphics chips to the now-dominant supplier of accelerators that train AI software.