Nvidia’s ‘wow’ factor is fading
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Sept 2025, 04:01 pm IST
Summary
The AI chip giant used to beat Wall Street expectations for earnings by a substantial margin. That trajectory is coming down to earth.
Nvidia shocked the world two years ago in May when it posted earnings that included a forecast of $11 billion of quarterly revenue, some 53% more than analysts were predicting.
