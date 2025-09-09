Nvidia’s ‘wow’ factor is fading

Huang thinks that many of the supply-chain issues will be worked out soon—part of the reason he has confidence that the build-out of AI data centers will become a $3 trillion to $4 trillion endeavor by the end of the decade. Nvidia’s next-generation Rubin chips, which are expected to be widely available early next year, will coincide with a far more mature and scaled up supply chain, Huang said on a call with analysts last month.