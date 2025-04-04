Companies
NxtGen Datacentre & Cloud Technologies appoints Avendus for $300 mn fundraise
SummaryNxtGen's services are particularly crucial at a time when tech giants and geopolitical groups are leveraging data from emerging economies, raising concerns about dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure.
Mumbai: NxtGen Datacentre and Cloud Technologies has appointed investment bank Avendus to raise $300 million at a nearly $900 million dollar valuation, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
