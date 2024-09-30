NYC Mayor Moves Quickly to Dismiss Bribery Charge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams moved quickly to build his defense against federal corruption charges, asking a judge Monday to throw out a bribery charge that doesn’t “amount to a federal crime at all.”

Prosecutors claimed in an indictment unsealed Thursday that Adams began accepting improper benefits, including luxury travel from wealthy Turkish businesspeople when he was Brooklyn Borough President. He’s also accused of secretly accepting illegal contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Adams’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, took the unusual step of filing a motion to dismiss part of the case quickly, forgoing the usual legal practice of taking weeks, or even months. In doing so, Spiro signaled the aggressive case that Adams will develop to fight against allegations that threaten to unseat him as mayor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adams, the first mayor of the city to face federal charges while in office, pleaded not guilty on Friday to all of the charges. A spokesman for Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams had no comment on the motion.

In a filing Monday in federal court in Manhattan, Spiro argued that the bribery charge in the indictment is fatally flawed and that it does not claim that Adams agreed to help Turkey open its new consulate in NYC at the time he allegedly accepted travel and other perks.

“The zealous prosecutors who secured the indictment would have alleged that kind of specific agreement if they had any evidence," he wrote. “But they do not." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Press Conference

Later in the day, Spiro held a press conference at his law office, outlining his case and taking questions from reporters. He clarified that Adams was not mayor at the time of the purported payments and argued that those perks do not qualify as bribes under federal law.

Prosecutors charged Adams under a federal law that makes it illegal for state and local officials to demand or accept bribes “intending to be influenced or rewarded" in connection with government business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adams and Spiro are relying on a series of US Supreme Court rulings over the past decade that have made it more difficult for prosecutors to pursue corruption charges. In a landmark 2016 case, the court overturned the conviction of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, who was found to have used his office to market dietary supplements in exchange for cash, vacations and shopping sprees.

SCOTUS Ruling

The high court ruled that the bribery statute was limited to “a very narrow set of actions" of elected officials, but that didn’t include using their influence to get other officials to do something. Spiro is arguing that the McDonnell ruling by the high court applies to Adams as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spiro pointed to a part of the indictment that alleged that Adams exerted pressure about the Turkish consulate building permit by sending “three short messages" to the NYC fire department commissioner. Those messages failed to show that he agreed to any benefits, Spiro said.

“The three innocuous messages that Adams allegedly sent to the FDNY Commissioner fall far short of the kind of ‘official act’ necessary for bribery," Spiro said.

The charges have spurred calls from numerous politicians, including political rivals, for him to resign. Adams has vowed to defend against the charges and continue as mayor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case is US v. Adams, 24-cr-566, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

--With assistance from Patricia Hurtado.

