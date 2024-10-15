NYC Mayor’s Fundraising Slows as City Hall Exodus, Probes Grow

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has raised $190,000 for his 2025 reelection campaign since mid-July, his lowest reported haul of donations since he became mayor.

The underwhelming fundraising total, which was filed with the city Campaign Finance Board on Tuesday, comes as Adams faces a federal corruption indictment, multiple investigations into his administration and a long and growing list of resignations among his senior aides.

And at least four likely Democratic challengers are reporting they’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for their respective mayoral campaigns, filings show, totals that would likely yield millions in public matching funds and potentially help level the financial playing field in the June mayoral primary.

Adams, a former police captain in his first term, has seen his political future darken since he was indicted last month on federal corruption charges, becoming the first sitting mayor in the city’s modern history to face criminal charges. Adams pleaded not guilty and insists he has followed the law.

His campaign didn’t receive any donations after Sept. 26, the day the indictment was unsealed, through the end of the fundraising period on Oct. 7.

A spokesperson for Adams’ campaign denied that the mayor’s fundraising had slowed, saying he is nearing the maximum amount allowed for spending and didn’t need to seek more donations.

Even before his indictment last month, Adams had drawn an unusually large field of serious primary challengers. Democratic rivals have criticized his handling of the city’s budget, what some see as a return to the heavy-handed police tactics wielded by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and his handling of the migrant crisis.

A Marist poll released this month found 69% of city residents surveyed, including 71% of Democrats, thought Adams should step down, and 57% of New York voters said Adams should resign in a Morning Consult poll released last week.

Even with his relatively small fundraising haul since July, Adams’ reelection campaign had already raised more than $4 million for the 2025 primary race before his indictment, an amount his campaign anticipates will trigger millions in public matching funds because of the city’s generous system.

Fundraising totals reported by other likely Democratic mayoral candidates:

