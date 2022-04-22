Nykaa acquires stakes in Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and Kica

Nykaa, which made a bumper market debut in November 2021, has been on an acquisition spree. Just before its listing, the firm had acquired skincare brand Dot & Key for an undisclosed sum in October last year. Nykaa has also been expanding its fashion business with a couple of acquisitions over the past two years. In 2019, it acquired women’s styling platform 20Dresses.com. In April, Nykaa acquired jewellery etailer Pipa Bella, a brand that targets 22-35-year-old urban women.

