Nykaa acquires stakes in Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and Kica

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nykaa has announced the acquisition of an 18.51% stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm for ₹41.65 crore, a 60% stake in Nudge Wellness for ₹3.6 crore, marking entry into dietary supplements and nutricosmetics products, and athleisure brand KICA for ₹4.51 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns online beauty and cosmetics retailer Nykaa, on Friday, announced it is acquiring stakes in three in Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and KICA.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns online beauty and cosmetics retailer Nykaa, on Friday, announced it is acquiring stakes in three in Earth Rhythm, Nudge Wellness and KICA.
Nykaa has announced the acquisition of an 18.51% stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm for ₹41.65 crore, a 60% stake in Nudge Wellness for ₹3.6 crore, marking entry into dietary supplements and nutricosmetics products, and athleisure brand KICA for ₹4.51 crore, BSE filings noted.
Nykaa has announced the acquisition of an 18.51% stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm for ₹41.65 crore, a 60% stake in Nudge Wellness for ₹3.6 crore, marking entry into dietary supplements and nutricosmetics products, and athleisure brand KICA for ₹4.51 crore, BSE filings noted.
Earth Rhythm, formerly known as Soapworks India, was launched in 2015 by Harini Sivakumar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Harini Sivakumar, Founder and CEO Earth Rhythm said, “Their (Nykaa) investment is a clear endorsement of our efforts to build clinically effective and technology-driven skincare and haircare brand. Through this investment, our commitment to our customers and the planet is only going to get stronger."
Nykaa said it has partnered with D2C with Onesto Labs to create Nudge Wellness is one among a slew of its recent partnerships with homegrown D2C brands, aimed at bolstering the early-stage beauty and lifestyle ecosystem and building the next generation of brands specializing in sustainable and inclusive products.
Onesto Labs Private Limited is fully owned by promoter group entity 72 Ventures LLP, once the transaction closes on June 30, 2022, Onesto will hold a 40% stake in the company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company’s fashion vertical NYKD has acquired Kica which was founded by Aneesha Labroo in 2017, Kica offers active wear and athleisure apparel. Kica will be housed among Nykaa’s other brands like Nykd, Pipa Bella, Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Gajra Gang, IYKYK, and Likha.
Aneesha Labroo, Founder, Kica said, “Kica has found strong synergies with Nykaa Fashion’s positioning within the e-commerce landscape and its engagement with a wide network of customers around the country."
Nykaa, which made a bumper market debut in November 2021, has been on an acquisition spree. Just before its listing, the firm had acquired skincare brand Dot & Key for an undisclosed sum in October last year. Nykaa has also been expanding its fashion business with a couple of acquisitions over the past two years. In 2019, it acquired women’s styling platform 20Dresses.com. In April, Nykaa acquired jewellery etailer Pipa Bella, a brand that targets 22-35-year-old urban women.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nykaa was set up in 2012 by investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Nayar, who was a managing director at Kotak Mahindra Capital. Its online marketplace sells products for both women and men in categories including skincare, haircare, fragrances, bath and body, and luxury products.
The company has become an omnichannel lifestyle retailer with over 17 million monthly active users, over 70 stores across India, and fulfilling over 1.5 million orders a month. It offers over 4,000 brands and over 3.1 million product stock-keeping units (SKUs) through its website and mobile applications as of 31 August 2021.