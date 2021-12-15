Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nykaa brings L'Oréal's AI-powered technology ModiFace to its platform

Nykaa brings L’Oréal’s AI-powered technology ModiFace to its platform

L’Oréal acquired ModiFace in 2018; the technology helps consumers try on makeup and see results before purchasing a product.
1 min read . 03:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The ModiFace Technology will enable virtual try-on on Nykaa’s website and mobile app helping shoppers purchase beauty products across categories, starting with the L’Oréal range of products

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The world’s top beauty company L’Oréal and homegrown online beauty retailer Nykaa have partnered to bring the former’s AI-powered virtual try-on ModiFace to the latter’s platform.

NEW DELHI : The world's top beauty company L'Oréal and homegrown online beauty retailer Nykaa have partnered to bring the former's AI-powered virtual try-on ModiFace to the latter's platform.

L’Oréal acquired ModiFace in 2018; the technology helps consumers try on makeup and see results before purchasing a product.

L'Oréal acquired ModiFace in 2018; the technology helps consumers try on makeup and see results before purchasing a product.

The ModiFace Technology will enable virtual try-on on Nykaa’s website and mobile app helping shoppers purchase beauty products across categories, starting with the L’Oréal range of products, the two said in a statement on Wednesday.

ModiFace’s virtual try-on technology uses an advanced face tracker algorithm that detects lips, eyes, cheeks, and hair and applies virtual cosmetics, to give a real-time, true-to-life view of the products, they added.

The use-case for such tech is even stronger in a post-covid world where consumers could postpone store visits to browse and shop remotely.

The technology will provide an immersive buying experience to Nykaa shoppers, said Anchit Nayar, CEO, e-commerce beauty, Nykaa.

For L’Oréal globally, as well as in India, the sale of beauty products sold online contributes significantly to its business. The company sells brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New-York, NYX Professional Makeup, Matrix, Kérastase, Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent among others in India.

“As part of our evolution into a Beauty Tech company, L’Oréal is reinventing the beauty experience for consumers. The ModiFace technology harnesses AI and AR technologies to provide a personalized and customized experience in a low-touch economy," said Pankaj Sharma, director, consumer products division, L’Oréal India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!