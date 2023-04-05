Nykaa expects BPC biz revenue growth rates for FY23 in early 30%, Q4 performance robust1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- Nykaa expects overall FY23 revenue growth rates to be in line with the 9MFY23 performance. And hence, it expects FY23 revenue growth rates in the early 30%.
Fashion and cosmetics e-retailer, Nykaa has announced its fourth quarter revenue update for FY23. It said, Nykaa has continued to display healthy revenue growth trends. The Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) categories sustained their strong demand in Q4FY23. Nykaa expects overall FY23 revenue growth rates to be in line with the 9MFY23 performance. And hence, it expects FY23 revenue growth rates in the early 30%.
