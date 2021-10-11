Nykaa Fashion appoints actor Alaya Furniturewalla to endorse apparel collection

The company's stated profit for the financial year 2021 was ₹61.94 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹16.34 crore in FY2019-20. The company also reported an EBITDA of ₹1,614.26 million and an EBITDA margin of 6.61% in FY2020-21. The promoter and the promoter group of the company hold 54.25% of the stake in Nykaa. According to media reports, Nykaa will be looking to raise anywhere between $500 million and $750 million via its initial public offering.