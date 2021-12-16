FSN E-Commerce's Nykaa Fashion and Nikhil Thampi have partnered to launch a partywear collection -- Nikhil Thampi for RSVP. In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said today that its fashion label RSVP by Nykaa Fashion has collaborated with designer Nikhil Thampi to “present a size-inclusive, fashion-forward, and timeless partywear collection".

"RSVP by Nykaa Fashion, known for its contemporary and versatile silhouettes perfect for occasion dressing, is collaborating with Nikhil Thampi, one of the country’s most sought-after, new-age western-wear designers, to launch- Nikhil Thampi for RSVP," the statement said.

'Nikhil Thampi for RSVP' will exclusively launch on Nykaa Fashion. "This blockbuster collection of trans-seasonal wardrobe builders with separates is both on-trend and timeless and can be worn all year round," the statement said.

The multi-brand e-commerce fashion platform said the limited-edition collection was unveiled on Nykaa Fashion today via a campaign, which "reflects the edginess of the collection with 3D visual elements to spotlight the colours and fabrics, flaunted by a line-up of size and gender diverse models".

Nikhil Thampi said the collaboration with RSVP and Nykaa Fashion is a huge opportunity to connect with a larger, more diverse audience. “I wanted to create a distinguished party wear line that no one else has done yet! It’s all about sharp structures and tailored silhouettes that make way for statement red-carpet looks that are unconventional and unique," he said.

With sizes XS to 4XL, the ‘Nikhil Thampi for RSVP’ collection features a mix of metallic embellishments, with a variety of sequined finishes in different shapes, colours, and textures, said the company.

Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said the Nikhil Thampi for RSVP collection is an ode to new-age occasion-wear, representing the attitude of every confident, free-spirited woman. "We are excited about this collaboration with Nikhil, and we hope it inspires consumers to express themselves fearlessly, with a fashion aesthetic that’s always on point!" said Nayar.

Nykaa Fashion is a growing fashion platforms in India. As of March 31, 2021, it housed 1,350 brands and over 1.8 million SKUs across women, men, kids, luxe, and home categories to appeal to every consumer.

The Nykaa Fashion portfolio includes brands like Gajra Gang, Nykd by Nykaa, Pipa Bella, Twenty Dresses, Likha, Mondano and RSVP.

The Nykaa stock closed at ₹2,157.20, up ₹28.40 or 1.33 per cent, on the NSE today.

Also read: Nykaa brings L’Oréal’s AI-powered technology ModiFace to its platform

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.