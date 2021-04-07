New Delhi: Online retailer Nykaa Fashion has entered the athleisure and activewear category for women under its private label, Nykd, that will see the beauty retailer sell basic t-shirts, joggers, sports bras and tank tops.

The Nykd All Day range will be sold under Nykaa Fashion -- the multi-brand e-commerce's fashion offering.

Prolonged work from home has driven demand for comfort wear and casual clothing. Several retailers have introduced casual wear clothing or expanded their range of athleisure, a trend that is likely to dominate fashion stores for some time.

“Through this expansion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform aims to introduce clothing that focuses on comfort and inclusivity and can seamlessly transition from at-home wear to stepping-out attire as per the dictates of the hybrid work model of today," the company said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The new Nykd range will be available on Nykaa.com, the Nykaa Fashion website and app as well as the Nykaa Fashion store at Ambience Mall, New Delhi.

“Over the past one year as we navigate new ways of working, living and managing our hectic schedules, athleisure and activewear have now become wardrobe staples that we choose to make a style statement in," said Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and founding team member, Nykaa,

Nykd by Nykaa was launched in October 2020 and already sells lingerie and sleepwear. With Nykd All Day, the brand has now expanded its portfolio to over 230 offerings across lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure, leisure and activewear.

Nykaa, that started out as a beauty retailer has been expanding its offerings in the fashion and accessories market. Nykaa has over 17 million monthly active users, apart from over 70 offline stores. It retails over 2,500 brands through its website, app and stores. Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa’s apparel and accessories offering retails via a website and an app.





