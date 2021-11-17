NEW DELHI: Clothing brand Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion has launched a campaign film featuring actor Alaya Furniturewalla for its new collections through three 20-second films.

The storyline of the films is set within an elevator that often bears witness to the moods of the brand’s young consumers. The films capture Furniturewalla in different moods and styles, admiring her outfit of the day whether she is snacking or engrossed in texting. The elevator offers her some moments alone before she steps out into the world.

The films feature a selection of outfits from the brand’s latest collection. “Our new campaign acknowledges the many moods and moments of our consumers in a day, expressed through their fashion choices. Furniturewalla's personality is completely on brand and her elevator avatars in the films reflect the dynamic attitude of our customers," said Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and founding member of the company.

Alaya Furniturewalla said, "My mood influences how I dress and carry myself every day so ‘Wear Your Vibe' is a good fit."

In 2019, Falguni Nayar-led Nykaa had acquired women's styling platform 20Dresses.com for an undisclosed sum. Since then, Nykaa has changed its name to Twenty Dresses.

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa registered a 96% drop in its profitability for Q2 ended September 30 this year. Its revenues, though, rose to ₹855 crore in the same fiscal. The company had noted that its advertising and marketing expenses went up from ₹31.5 crore to ₹121.4 crore in this quarter versus the corresponding quarter in FY20-21.

