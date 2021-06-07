NEW DELHI: Nykaa on Monday announced that it will retail home decor products under the Nykaa Fashion section on its platform—as the retailer branches out into new categories ahead of a scheduled public listing later this year.

The retailer will list kitchen essentials, dinner and serve-ware, furnishings, décor accessories, bath products, storage solutions etc on its shopping platform. Nykaa Fashion Home will feature brands such as Portico, D’décor, Meyer, AA Living, Mason Home, Ellementry, Rosemoor, Décor Remedy among others.

Nykaa plans to go public later this fiscal at a valuation of $4.5 billion, as the beauty retailing start-up gains from a marked shift towards online sales during the pandemic, Mint reported earlier.

Consumers are spending more time indoors, driving up demand for home decor solutions as well as kitchenware and storage solutions.

“We are excited to launch Nykaa Fashion Home for our shoppers who see their homes as a reflection of their personal style statement. The curation, discovery, inspiration, and convenience that have come to define the quintessential Nykaa Fashion experience will now transcend to our offering for home, complete with styling guides and customized content," said Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa.

Nykaa that started out as a beauty retailer has diversified to sell more allied categories such as innerwear, casual wear, athleisure and now home decor.

Nykaa has over 17 million monthly active users, apart from over 70 offline stores. It retails over 2,500 brands through its website, app and stores. Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa’s apparel and accessories offer retail via a website and an app.

