Nykaa fixes IPO band at 1,085-1,125, buys Dot & Key skincare

“They have built their own digital connect, and they are a retailer, but they also want to sort of grow offline because otherwise, they will face growth challenges. For that, you have to follow the principles of offline, i.e., appoint distributors, etc., either you can do it yourself or acquire brands that allow you to hit the ground running. These brand acquisitions also help you to bridge your price gap or offering gap," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}