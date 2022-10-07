Nykaa forms alliance with Apparel Group for Gulf foray

Nykaa has been bringing global brands to Indian consumers through its Global Store. It partnered with Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary earlier this year. The company also offers brands such as Canada’s Murad, UK’s Charlotte Tilbury, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Anomaly. Set up in 2012 by investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Nayar, its online marketplace sells products for both women and men in categories including skincare, haircare, fragrances, bath and body, and luxury products. Nykaa also has in-house brands such as Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics and Kay Beauty. Nykaa, run by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, is an omnichannel retailer with over 4,500 brands, and a network of 112 retail stores.

