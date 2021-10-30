The institutional investor category was subscribed 4.77 times, while the non-institutional category comprising high-net-worth individuals was subscribed 418% or 4.18 times.
The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns Nykaa, was subscribed 4.86 times excluding the anchor book on Friday, the second day of the three-day offering.
As of 5 pm, the IPO received applications for 127.75 million shares against 26.28 million shares on offer, stock exchange data showed. The institutional investor category was subscribed 4.77 times, while the non-institutional category comprising high-net-worth individuals was subscribed 418% or 4.18 times.