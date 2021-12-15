Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa will make available L'Oreal's advanced, Al-powered virtual try-on technology ModiFace. As per the company release, the new technology will help create an enhanced beauty experience for makeup enthusiasts while buying beauty products online.

Explaining that the ModiFace technology will allow photo-realistic results and AI enabled shade calibration, the company said “the Augmented Reality (AR) simulation of each shade is done automatically- based on Al-powered analysis of information provided by makeup brands along with visuals and descriptions of the products on social media."

ModiFace ensures safety and hygiene in the post pandemic world and its virtual try-on technology uses an advanced face tracker algorithm that detects lips, eyes, cheeks, and hair and applies virtual cosmetics, to give a real-time, true-to-life view of the products, it said.

Anchit Nayar, CEO E-commerceBeauty, Nykaa, said, "as a digital-first company, we are continuously thinking of ways to enhance the shopping experience on our platforms. Our partnership with L'Oreal to introduce ModiFace technology allows us to provide a rich, immersive buying experience to our customers. With the new Al-powered virtual try-on option, customers on Nykaa can now confidently make a choice from our wide range of options-wherever they are, whenever they want!"

While Pankaj Sharma, Director, Consumer Products Division, L'Oreal India said, "as part of our evolution into a Beauty Tech company, L'Oreal is reinventing the beauty experience for consumers. The ModiFace technology harnesses Al and AR technologies to provide a personalized and customized experience in a /ow-touch economy. We are excited to bring ModiFace technology to Nykaa users who can now easily try on a host of L'Oreal products and choose the shades that suit them best. We believe that this partnership with Nykaa will transform the e-commerce shopping experience for consumers."

The ModiFace Technology will enable virtual try-on on Nykaa's website and mobile app helping shoppers purchase their desired beauty products across categories, starting with the L'Oreal range of products."

