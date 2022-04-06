Nykaa has recently launched "Superstore by Nykaa"- a tech-forward, direct-to-retail distribution business for the Indian retailer ecosystem. Superstore is available for retailers across India.

With Nykaa Superstore, retailers in Gujarat can access the entire range of beauty, personal care & wellness products on one single platform, at distributor prices.

The Superstore also helps retailers understand the popular products in their locality, check the latest offers and profit margin for each SKU and choose the quantity while purchasing. The app currently enables brands to run trade schemes for their SKUs as well and also offers a credit facility to retailers.

Speaking about the launch, Vikas Gupta, CEO, Nykaa 828 said, "Superstore By Nykaa aims to serve the rising demand for beauty, personal care & wellness products in India through a user-friendly, single platform for retailers with valuable services such as credit, transparent profit margins, and fast doorstep deliveries. Staying true to the Nykaa promise of offering the best brands, trends and pricing, Superstore empowers retailers with access to an unparalleled catalogue of most relevant brands for their own customers."

• Superstore brings unparalleled, doorstep access for the retailers, to all Beauty, Personal Care & Wellness products, with the click of a button

• The app is a one-stop-distributor, sourcing products directly from manufacturers and using technology to make the most relevant selection available to our partner retailers, at distributor prices

• The app is available for download on Google Play Store

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Indian entrepreneur Falguni Nayar with a vision of bringing inspiration and joy to people, everywhere, every single day. Nykaa has emerged as one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms.

