Nykaa launches vegetable wash, disinfectant spray

NEW DELHI: Online cosmetics and beauty products retailer Nykaa on Monday launched fruit and vegetable cleaner and disinfectant sprays.

The company said its fruit and vegetable cleaner Veggie Safe contains naturally derived cleansing ingredients. Priced at ₹149 for 200 ml, it removes germs, chemicals, and waxes safely.

The Home Safe and Travel Safe disinfectant spray, priced at ₹199 for a 200 ml spray bottle, is suitable for all surfaces such as mobiles, laptops, doorknobs, bins, sinks as well as delivery packages. Enriched with neem extract, travel safe is suitable for all surfaces like cars, desks, chairs, elevators and toilet seats.

Falguni Nayar, founder and chief executive, Nykaa said the company was able to meet demands for essential products through the lockdown, overcoming logistical hurdles and gaining customer trust. "In the last few months we have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers, launching a range of hygiene essentials including handwashes, hand sanitizers, masks, PPE suits and thermometers. We once again look to provide for the need of the hour with these home and travel essentials," she said.

Nykaa Veggie Safe, Home Safe and Travel Safe Disinfectant Sprays will be available on the Nykaa website/ app and in-stores across India.

The company has joined the likes of ITC ltd, Marico and CavinKare that have also launched vegetable washes amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Nykaa said it is rapidly adapting to the ‘new normal’, as 55% consumers according to a market survey conducted by Nielsen have shown a preference towards personal hygiene and safety products, moving forward.

The online retailer had earlier launched Clean Hands sanitizer and Wanderlust hand wash to meet the increasing demand in the market. The brand is now expanding its portfolio by adding products specifically designed for home or outdoor usage, offering increased protection and hygiene.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated