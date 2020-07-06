Nykaa launches vegetable wash, disinfectant spray

Falguni Nayar, founder and chief executive, Nykaa said the company was able to meet demands for essential products through the lockdown, overcoming logistical hurdles and gaining customer trust. "In the last few months we have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers, launching a range of hygiene essentials including handwashes, hand sanitizers, masks, PPE suits and thermometers. We once again look to provide for the need of the hour with these home and travel essentials," she said.