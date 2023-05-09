Nykaa not good representation of India's e-commerce industry, says Meesho co-founder Vidit Aatrey3 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Nykaa is ‘very narrow in a category and very narrow in the customer base they serve. The segment exposure cannot be the representation of e-commerce,’ says Meesho co-founder
Meesho co-founder Vidit Aatrey recently spoke on India's e-commerce sector in India in a podcast by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Kamath asked Aatrey's opinion about Nykaa's representation in India- the only listed e-commerce brand on the Indian stock exchange. The Meesho co-founder said, "I don't think that company is a good representation of India's e-commerce. It's very narrow in a category and very narrow in the customer base they serve. The segment exposure cannot be the representation of e-commerce".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×