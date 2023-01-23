Nykaa ropes in P Ganesh as Chief Financial Officer, effective from 3 Feb2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- Ganesh joins Nykaa from the TAFE Group, a leading manufacturer and marketer of tractors in India, with iconic brands like Massey Ferguson and Eicher.
Fashion e-retailer, Nykaa on Monday announced the appointment of P Ganesh as their Chief Financial Officer to further strengthen and boost its financial operations and key long-term business strategies. Ganesh is currently CFO of TAFE Group and will take up his role at Nykaa from 3rd February.
