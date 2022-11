FSN E-Commerce Ventures aka Nykaa on Tuesday announced the resignation of Arvind Agarwal from his Chief Financial Officer (CFO) post to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. Agarwal will exit Nykaa from the closing business hours on November 25, 2022. The start of this week has been on a bearish note for Nykaa shares. The stock has nosedived by nearly 2% in two days of trading sessions.

On his resignation, Agarwal said, "It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning & experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family."

The founder and chairperson Falguni Nayar said, "Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck."

Additionally, Agarwal will also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from November 25.

Nykaa said that the company is in the process of appointing a new CFO and shall inform the stock exchanges once the new CFO joins.

On November 22, Nykaa shares closed at ₹175.20 apiece down by 4.55% on BSE. The shares closed near the intraday low of ₹174.50 apiece that was recorded earlier in the day. The company's market cap is around ₹49,901.79 crore.

In Q2FY23, the e-retailer garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹5.2 crore --- rising by 330% as compared to ₹1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations jumped by 39% to ₹1,230 crore from ₹885 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

As of September 30, 2022, Nykaa increased its physical store count to 124 stores, including two new Fashion stores, with a total area of 1.2 Lacs sq. ft. across 53 cities.

Founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012, Nykaa is an e-commerce player selling products such as beauty, wellness, and fashion across websites, mobile apps, and offline stores.