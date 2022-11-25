Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Nykaa records 75% GMV growth, 12 times jump in revenue on Day 1 of Pink Friday sale

1 min read . 06:09 PM ISTLivemint
Nykaa Pink Friday Sale has delivered a 75 per cent growth in GMV

The company said that it recorded over 400 orders per minute on the first day of the sale which started on November 21

Beauty and fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa on Friday said that it has recorded a 75 per cent growth in gross merchandise value on first day of the company's Pink Friday sale. The company has also witnessed12-fold jump in revenue during this time.

"Nykaa Pink Friday Sale has delivered a 75 per cent growth in GMV compared to the previous year. With over 400 orders recorded every minute on Day 1 this year, the total order volume reached 8 lakhs," said the company's spokesperson.

The sale will be live until November 28 on its website, app and Nykaa stores.   The number of visitors on Day 1 of Pink Friday grew by 37 per cent to 10 million, the company claimed.

"A slew of unmissable brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34 per cent in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year's Day 1 to 5.8 million this year. Among categories that did well compared to regular days, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose dramatically by 14X, 12X and 9X respectively," the statement said.

According to Nykaa, 57 per cent of the purchases were made by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities collectively thus reaffirming its confidence in the growing appetite for beauty in that market. 

Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu. 

Nykaa earlier had announced a bonus share issue in the ratio of 5:1, which means that existing shareholders got five shares against every one share held as of the record date i.e. November 11.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 2.89 per cent higher at 176 on BSE.

