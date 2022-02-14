Nykaa takes up more office space in south Mumbai

Nykaa has taken up the new space at Cnergy IT Park, in Old Standard Mill Compound, where it already has about 13,000-14,000 sq ft of existing office space on a different floor. The company will get access to 27 car parks. The office space has been leased to the company by Naveen and Sangeeta Khandelwal, who are both directors in Devesh Functional Foods Pvt Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}