Nykaa to raise $2.5 million from Nessa International in two tranches
Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, has approved an investment proposal by Nessa International Holdings into Nysaa Beauty.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of fashion and beauty products platform Nykaa, announced on February 1 that its board of directors had approved an investment proposal by Nessa International Holdings Limited into its recently formed United Arab Emirates-based multi-branded beauty retail operation business Nysaa, according to an exchange filing.