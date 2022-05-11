New Delhi: Kay Beauty, the beauty brand backed by Indian actor Katrina Kaif and Nykaa , is stepping up availability in general trade stores apart from expanding its presence in modern trade outlets.

The brand has rolled out in over 100 stores. Kay, among the top beauty brands on Nykaa, was founded online in 2019 through a partnership between Katrina Kaif, and retailer Nykaa.

“Kay Beauty products are now available in general trade stores, and modern trade formats such as Lifestyle. The first phase of the retail expansion has witnessed Kay Beauty’s entry into beauty stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and soon after in Lucknow and Pune," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The expansion in distribution will take Kay Beauty to a wide base of consumers who seek a physical interaction with makeup, the company said.

“Since its launch, Kay Beauty has secured consumer trust and love quickly owing to its world-class offering of trendy, high-performance natural makeup, widely sought by the sophisticated beauty audience aged 25 and above. Today, it is amongst the top makeup brands on Nykaa, having shown impressive growth and demand from across the country," said Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands.

Chhabra said that consumers need to initiate makeup trials before buying products—expansion in physical retail will help the brand reach new shoppers.

Kaif, co-founder, Kay Beauty said expansion in distribution will further deepen engagement as more and more consumers see, touch, and experience the brand.

Kay Beauty offers kajal, eyeshadow palettes, lip colours and foundations under its portfolio.