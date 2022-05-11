Nykaa-backed Kay Beauty expands offline presence

“Kay Beauty products are now available in general trade stores, and modern trade formats such as Lifestyle. The first phase of the retail expansion has witnessed Kay Beauty’s entry into beauty stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and soon after in Lucknow and Pune," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

