Unlisted status gives Godrej Enterprises room to build for the long haul: Nyrika Holkar

Godrej is also one of the largest players in the furniture and home interiors sector through its brand Interio. However, the company has over the years found it difficult to draw the cost-conscious Indian consumer away from the unorganized market. It is here that Godrej is taking a leaf out of Ikea’s playbook with large-format stores with food courts that make furniture shopping a family outing. The company has already opened the first of such flagship stores at Vikhroli and is looking to expand to top markets like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru in the coming five to seven years, Holkar said. Besides these, the group is also expanding the number of smaller stores, though the locations will be chosen carefully, she said.