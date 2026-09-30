Unlisted status gives Godrej Enterprises room to build for the long haul: Nyrika Holkar

Mumbai: Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), which runs 14 businesses spanning padlocks to turbine engine parts, benefits from being privately held as it can prioritize strategic investments in projects with long gestation periods, its executive director Nyrika Holkar said.
She explained that in the two years since the Godrej Group split into Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group, unlisted Godrej & Boyce has had the flexibility to carefully select growth opportunities and fund new capacity without chasing short-term profits for external shareholders. This includes investments in new advanced engineering manufacturing lines that will take years to get certified. The group's holding and operating company has also launched a three-year, ₹1,200-crore initiative to digitize and modernize its systems and consumer interface, an outlay that may not immediately reflect in the bottom line.