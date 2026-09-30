Unlisted status gives Godrej Enterprises room to build for the long haul: Nyrika Holkar

Mumbai: Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), which runs 14 businesses spanning padlocks to turbine engine parts, benefits from being privately held as it can prioritize strategic investments in projects with long gestation periods, its executive director Nyrika Holkar said.
Mumbai: Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), which runs 14 businesses spanning padlocks to turbine engine parts, benefits from being privately held as it can prioritize strategic investments in projects with long gestation periods, its executive director Nyrika Holkar said.
She explained that in the two years since the Godrej Group split into Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group, unlisted Godrej & Boyce has had the flexibility to carefully select growth opportunities and fund new capacity without chasing short-term profits for external shareholders. This includes investments in new advanced engineering manufacturing lines that will take years to get certified. The group's holding and operating company has also launched a three-year, ₹1,200-crore initiative to digitize and modernize its systems and consumer interface, an outlay that may not immediately reflect in the bottom line.
She explained that in the two years since the Godrej Group split into Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group, unlisted Godrej & Boyce has had the flexibility to carefully select growth opportunities and fund new capacity without chasing short-term profits for external shareholders. This includes investments in new advanced engineering manufacturing lines that will take years to get certified. The group's holding and operating company has also launched a three-year, ₹1,200-crore initiative to digitize and modernize its systems and consumer interface, an outlay that may not immediately reflect in the bottom line.
“I think at least for another five years, we will have to be doing a lot of this, for lack of a better word, strengthening of the organization,” Holkar said.
Historically, when the company invested in projects of national importance like nuclear power equipment and rocket engines for ISRO, making money took a long time, she said. Many questioned the rationale of investing in those businesses until they eventually paid off, she added, emphasizing that such investments were only possible because the group had the patient capital of a private firm.
An eye on the Tatas
The 129-year-old business house is closely monitoring developments at Bombay House, where the Reserve Bank of India has asked privately held Tata Sons, the Tata group's holding company, to go public. Holkar noted structural parallels between the two groups. While Tata Trusts holds a 65.9% stake in Tata Sons, various philanthropic trusts hold 23% of the promoter shares in Godrej Enterprises Group.
“There are a lot of very important national priorities, whether it's semiconductors, whether it's Air India, whether it's aerospace. These are long-gestation businesses. They require capital that may not have a return immediately. And if you do list, do you, in some sense, compromise the ability to invest for the future,” she said.
“Obviously there are arguments on both sides, but one has to think that one of the largest, most respected conglomerates in India has been able to do what it has through this structure. That does have merit,” Holkar added.
This discussion extends beyond a single group, Holkar said, noting that family businesses generate over 70% of India’s gross domestic product. She emphasized that while checks and balances are necessary, regulators must ensure they aren’t "clipping their wings”.
No immediate listing plans
For its part, Godrej Enterprises Group has no immediate plans of going public. Holkar said listing is a financial decision, and that the group can currently manage all its investments through internal accruals without needing to tap the public equity market. However, the company isn’t against listing some of its businesses if they require significant capital, she added.
Holkar’s thinking aligns with that of GEG patriarch Jamshyd Godrej, who has consistently maintained in interviews with Mint that going public is strictly a financial decision. The senior Godrej has been grooming Holkar, the daughter of his sister Smita Crishna-Godrej, to succeed him at the helm of the group.
Holkar spoke to Mint on a wide range of topics during an hour-long interview at the GEG’s headquarters at Vikhroli in Mumbai, where the group controls over an 3,000-acre swathe of land, including protected mangroves.
Since April 2024, when the two Godrej groups announced their amicable separation, GEG has focussed on creating a base for future growth, whether through investments in new manufacturing plants or in IT infrastructure, and also spent this time identifying the right growth opportunities, she said.
The group is investing ₹2,600 crore in its new Khalapur plant near Mumbai that is spread across two campuses. The southern campus will have all of the consumer facing businesses and material handling, and the northern campus will engage in advanced engineering. The advanced engineering manufacturing lines will take three to five years to operationalize, given the strict certification processes in industries such as aerospace.
Consumer, advanced engineering to drive growth
Across the group’s 14 businesses, Holkar expects consumer-facing segments and advanced engineering, particularly aerospace, to deliver the fastest growth.
Consumer businesses currently account for three-fifths of the group’s top line, driven by the rising aspirations of India's middle class, Holkar noted. For example, soaring temperatures have turned air conditioners from a discretionary purchase into an essential productivity tool, she said. In the home appliances segment—where it sells air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwave ovens—Godrej stands as a primary domestic competitor to South Korean giants LG and Samsung.
Godrej is also one of the largest players in the furniture and home interiors sector through its brand Interio. However, the company has over the years found it difficult to draw the cost-conscious Indian consumer away from the unorganized market. It is here that Godrej is taking a leaf out of Ikea’s playbook with large-format stores with food courts that make furniture shopping a family outing. The company has already opened the first of such flagship stores at Vikhroli and is looking to expand to top markets like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru in the coming five to seven years, Holkar said. Besides these, the group is also expanding the number of smaller stores, though the locations will be chosen carefully, she said.
Meanwhile, on the advanced engineering side, Godrej expects growth from the deepening of its partnerships with civil aviation customers like Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Boeing. Customers in these industries want to work with fewer partners who can handle more work, Holkar said, adding Godrej & Boyce remains a top choice for clients.
The company is also entering the built-to-spec manufacturing space, where customers define the specifications they require, as against built-to-design, where they provide the blueprint of what they need to be manufactured. This new capability the group is developing will also aid its growth in the advanced engineering businesses, Holkar said.
Away from work, Holkar is an avid reader and has a preference for biographies, which give her an insight into how people think. She recently picked up A.M. Naik: The Man Who Built Tomorrow, the biography of the Larsen & Toubro chairman emeritus. She said she also enjoyed reading In Praise of Shadows, a book about Japanese aesthetics by Jun'ichirō Tanizaki.
“How shadows can actually create a different kind of aesthetic and meaning, and how one looks at beauty and being surrounded by it. It's a small book, but it's a beautiful book,” she said.