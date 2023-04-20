NYSE-listed AI-enabled technology company DISCO expands global footprint with entry into India

NYSE-listed AI-enabled technology company DISCO expands global footprint with entry into India2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:22 PM IST
- The launch of a new office for DISCO, a pioneer in AI-enabled legal technology, has been announced at Gurugram, India.
The launch of a new office for DISCO, a pioneer in AI-enabled legal technology, has been announced at Gurugram, India. The company will be able to extend its services and improve DISCO's capacity to provide 24/7 professional assistance to clients internationally thanks to the new office, which will operate locally as CS Disco India PVT LTD.
