NYSE-listed AI-enabled technology company DISCO expands global footprint with entry into India

“Enterprises and law firms want a partner they can work with on a global scale. The opening of our India office is an exciting next step in our evolution that will allow us to provide a 24/7 customer service and support model to clients worldwide. DISCO’s mission is to assemble a team of world-class talent with a deep love and respect for the law, and we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our same values. Our track record of product innovation, including the recent introduction of DISCO’s AI chatbot Cecilia, is changing the industry’s expectations about what legal technology can do. With our team in India, we will be able to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Kiwi Camara, Co-Founder and CEO of DISCO.