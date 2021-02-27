O2 Power to buy stake in Hero Future Energies’ Rajasthan SPV

Also, HSBC is running the stake sale process for the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group. Hero Future Energies sold 20% stake for $150 million to Masdar, also known as Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. in November 2019, valuing the New Delhi-based company at $750 million. Also, International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank, had invested $125 million in Hero Future in 2017.