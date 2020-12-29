OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Oaktree agrees $400-mn Vedanta Resources debt investment
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo (REUTERS)
Oaktree agrees $400-mn Vedanta Resources debt investment

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 02:33 PM IST Bloomberg

The new deal with Oaktree comes after Vedanta Resources sold $1 billion of securities earlier this month

A unit of Vedanta Resources will issue $400 million in notes to an entity under Oaktree Capital Group, as the mining conglomerate looks to meet liquidity needs.

The notes will be partly secured by shares in Mumbai-listed unit Vedanta Ltd., according to separate exchange filings from Vedanta and the U.S. hedge fund.

The new deal with Oaktree comes after Vedanta Resources sold $1 billion of securities earlier this month, at one of the highest yields for a dollar bond in Asia this year. That debt issuance was to fund a tender offer for securities due 2021.

The holding company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, aims to simplify the group’s corporate structure and ease Vendata Resources’ access to cash after a failed attempt to delist Vedanta Ltd. in October.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

