Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Oaktree agrees $400-mn Vedanta Resources debt investment
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Oaktree agrees $400-mn Vedanta Resources debt investment

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Bloomberg

The new deal with Oaktree comes after Vedanta Resources sold $1 billion of securities earlier this month

A unit of Vedanta Resources will issue $400 million in notes to an entity under Oaktree Capital Group, as the mining conglomerate looks to meet liquidity needs.

A unit of Vedanta Resources will issue $400 million in notes to an entity under Oaktree Capital Group, as the mining conglomerate looks to meet liquidity needs.

The notes will be partly secured by shares in Mumbai-listed unit Vedanta Ltd., according to separate exchange filings from Vedanta and the U.S. hedge fund.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The notes will be partly secured by shares in Mumbai-listed unit Vedanta Ltd., according to separate exchange filings from Vedanta and the U.S. hedge fund.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The new deal with Oaktree comes after Vedanta Resources sold $1 billion of securities earlier this month, at one of the highest yields for a dollar bond in Asia this year. That debt issuance was to fund a tender offer for securities due 2021.

The holding company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, aims to simplify the group’s corporate structure and ease Vendata Resources’ access to cash after a failed attempt to delist Vedanta Ltd. in October.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.