Oaktree, Apollo lead giants betting on stressed India assets

“We expect to see a significant wave of motivated sellers of high-quality assets, and in the medium to long term, deeper balance sheet restructurings," said Malik.Los Angeles based Ares -- another global credit giant -- bought a majority interest in Asia-focused hedge fund SSG Capital, giving it access to an India-based deal-making team. Local Funds are piling on too. Mumbai-based Kotak Investment Advisors raised an over $900 million special situations fund last year, and expects to have invested over a quarter of that by the end of 2020.But despite the rush to invest, problems remain. CarVal Investors says it would still like to deploy more money in India for the right deals, but also sees obstacles. “One of the critical ingredients missing in the Indian system is a pre-packaged insolvency, where existing lenders, sponsors, and new money get into a room and work out a deal, and the court then blesses it," Managing Director Nimrod Wei said.