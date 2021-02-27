Oaktree Capital draws activist ire over evictions

Global investment firm Oaktree Capital Management came under fire during a public pension meeting Friday from an activist group demanding the firm’s real estate unit halt evictions from residential properties it owns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eileen O’Grady from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project told a meeting of officials from the $176.9 billion Teacher Retirement System of Texas that Oaktree owns thousands of residential units around the country and has apparently disregarded a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order barring evictions for failure to pay rent because of the pandemic.

Ms. O’Grady noted that the public pension system is an investor in Oaktree funds, including those focused on real estate. She said that despite the CDC’s September order, Oaktree affiliates and their property managers had initiated at least 270 eviction proceedings since then, including more than 100 this year.

Oaktree operates over 15,000 residential units across the U.S. through joint ventures and professional managers that operate those properties, collect rent and manage evictions, a person familiar with the matter said, noting that sending an eviction notice doesn’t mean the process is concluded. But the person said some renters in the firm’s properties were evicted during the pandemic.

Ms. O’Grady said the Stakeholder Project raised the eviction issue several times with Oaktree in December. The group’s aim is to empower communities, working families and others impacted by private-equity investments, according to its website.

In a January letter Oaktree addressed to the Stakeholder Project that has been reviewed by WSJ Pro Private Equity, the firm said it has advised property partners and managers that they must “operate in full compliance with all applicable federal state and local laws and regulations, including the CDC’s eviction moratorium guidelines."

But the letter also notes that in some cases, particularly involving properties in Arizona, evictions proceeded over failure to pay rent following the expiration of a state eviction ban in October. The federal agency in Atlanta most recently renewed the moratorium in January through the end of March.

Oaktree said in its letter that its property managers typically worked with tenants to find ways to resolve the situation, including through rental assistance programs, lowering fees and paying for relocation.

“Our managers seek to avoid eviction in all cases, but if a renter fails to pay rent and refuses to negotiate, cooperate or accept assistance, the manager will proceed with eviction, subject to, and in accordance with, applicable law," the letter says.

In addition to asking the pension system to follow up with Oaktree on halting evictions, Ms. O’Grady also asked the pension overseers to find out how Oaktree plans to manage the regulatory and potential reputational risks created by evicting people in the middle of the pandemic.

Pension system Chairman Jarvis Hollingsworth thanked Ms. O’Grady for raising the issue and said the system’s investment staff would follow up with Oaktree on the matter.

As of Sept. 30, the pension system held about $1.82 billion across Oaktree’s private-equity funds and $450 million in its real-estate funds, according to a spokesman for the pension system.

In recent years, activists and portfolio-company employees have used public pension board meetings as forums to raise concerns about how private-equity firms are managing pension investments and to press for action by pension leaders.

Last year, Leonard Green & Partners’ investment in hospital operator Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. came under fire at several pension meetings, for example. Earlier, Platinum Equity’s investment in Securus Technologies Inc., a provider of telephone systems used in some prisons, also drew criticism from activists over fees and other practices. In 2018, activists harangued big California state pension plans over the bankruptcy of retailer Toys “R" Us Inc., backed by KKR & Co. and Bain Capital, after the company dismissed thousands of workers there.

Write to Preeti Singh at preeti.singh@wsj.com

