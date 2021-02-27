Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Oaktree Capital draws activist ire over evictions
In a January letter Oaktree addressed to the Stakeholder Project, the firm said it has advised property partners and managers that they must ‘operate in full compliance with all applicable federal state and local laws and regulations, including the CDC’s eviction moratorium guidelines.’

Oaktree Capital draws activist ire over evictions

3 min read . 01:13 PM IST Preeti Singh, The Wall Street Journal

  • An activist group claims evictions are occurring at Oaktree properties despite a federal moratorium during the coronavirus pandemic

Global investment firm Oaktree Capital Management came under fire during a public pension meeting Friday from an activist group demanding the firm’s real estate unit halt evictions from residential properties it owns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eileen O’Grady from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project told a meeting of officials from the $176.9 billion Teacher Retirement System of Texas that Oaktree owns thousands of residential units around the country and has apparently disregarded a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order barring evictions for failure to pay rent because of the pandemic.

