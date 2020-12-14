Oaktree Capital emerges highest bidder for Dewan Housing Finance

Adani Group has also submitted a separate offer for the wholesale and slum rehabilitation projects controlled by DHFL. Piramal Group, too, has submitted a fresh bid for the retail assets controlled by the home financier, apart from its offer for the full loan book. The revised bids were called after Adani's unsolicited offer to buy the entire company instead of the select assets it had bid on earlier. In the previous round of bidding, Oaktree Capital had revised its bid price for the entire portfolio to ₹31,000 crore from ₹28,000 crore earlier. Piramal Enterprises had revised its bid price for the retail portfolio to ₹26,000 crore from ₹15,000 crore earlier. Adani had offered ₹2,700 crore for the wholesale and SRA book and SC Lowy has upped its bid for the non-SRA book to ₹2,300 crore from ₹1,500 crore earlier.