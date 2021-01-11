Oaktree’s rating claims attract Sebi’s attention

Oaktree has proposed that it would transfer DHFL’s stake in a life insurance business into the ownership of an Indian-owned and controlled AIF. Oaktree had proposed to infuse ₹1,000 crore into an AIF, which would hold DHFL’s stake in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance. Enam was among the AIFs shortlisted for this crucial part of the proposal. With Enam’s exit, the possible violation of credit rating regulations, Oaktree’s relatively lower score than Piramal, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s plans to put the AIF through a strict “fit and proper test", the overall proposal by Oaktree to take over DHFL may run into trouble.