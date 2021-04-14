NEW DELHI: Oberoi Group on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd ( EESL ), a joint venture of four public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the ministry of power.

EESL will help the hospitality group to implement energy efficient initiatives, including clean energy systems across its properties. It will also help reduce the group’s overall carbon footprint and strengthen its energy conservation efforts.

Also Read | Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, presently operates 33 hotels across the country, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala.

Under the partnership, EESL, through its nationwide network, will collaborate with all Oberoi Group Hotels to evaluate opportunities for saving energy and lowering emissions. EESL will recommend select energy programs from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation. Additionally, as a part of Oberoi Group’s efforts towards sustainability, tailor-made energy efficiency initiatives for each of their hotels & resorts will be executed.

Vikram Oberoi, managing director and CEO at Oberoi Group said, “Several of our hotels are powered by renewable sources and are supplemented with energy efficient measures which have progressively reduced our carbon footprint. Our partnership with EESL further strengthens our commitment towards the planet and our vision of providing sustainable luxury experiences to our guests."

EESL will provide technical support and extend its procurement advantage through its partners across the energy sector. The potential energy efficiency measures will include lighting, electric motors and pumps, air-conditioning, ventilation systems, indoor air quality systems and electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure.

“Energy efficiency is becoming central to sustainable growth of businesses. Our partnership with Oberoi Group stands testament to the exemplary vision and progressive approach of a hospitality leader in joining the forces of achieving sustainable development of the country," said Saurabh Kumar, executive vice-president and chairman, EESL.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via