This month, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur celebrates 25 years of luxury Oberoi hospitality in the Pink City. To commemorate this milestone, it also proudly announces a new accommodation category: Premier Rooms with Private Garden. Now guests can enjoy not only the resort’s 32 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, but also their own private garden space to relax or dine al fresco.

The Oberoi Rajvilas presents a palatial fort setting of traditional domed pink architecture, dramatic flaming torches and tranquil reflection pools. Its spacious grounds are dotted with clusters of accommodation that allow for maximum privacy. Each room or villa is luxuriously furnished with a four-poster bed, features a sunken marble bathtub and is afforded round-the-clock service. Inspired by the majestic caravans that crossed the desert in bygone times are the Luxury tents that feature a king size bed, teak wooden floors and bathrooms with a freestanding bathtub.

At the resort’s signature fine dining venues: The Surya Mahal or the Sun Palace, guests can relish authentic international cuisines with an Oberoi signature. Italian, Mediterranean, and Thai classics feature alongside seasonal Rajasthani specialties that are made with ingredients from the resort’s kitchen garden. The Raj Mahal is a specialty Indian restaurant that offers dishes from the remote corners of India.

The restaurant spans a grand indoor dining hall and an outdoor dining area with sandstone feature fireplaces and a tree-fringed courtyard. At the Rajwada Library Bar, fine wines, classic cocktails and single malts can be enjoyed with a game of backgammon by the fireside. The bar also hosts bi-weekly, interactive history sessions under the noble gaze of ancient Maharajas captured in lithographs on the walls.

The Oberoi Rajvilas also offers specially curated experiences. From private dining to cultural activities, personalised spa therapies and more. Romantics can renew their vows in a full-day experience for bride and groom.

Ecstatic to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur Mr. Vishal Virmani, General Manager says, “We constantly endeavour to offer personalised experiences to all our guests and make their time with us memorable. As The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur celebrates its silver jubilee, we look forward to offering another 25 years of unparalleled luxury, unforgettable hospitality and ever more beautiful memories."

What makes every stay at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts truly exceptional is not simply the exquisite accommodation, the decadent dining options or the authentic cultural activities, but the personalised touches, warm hospitality and painstaking care taken to deliver the most unforgettable experience.