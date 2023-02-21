Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur marks 25 years with launch of premier rooms with private gardens
With the launch of a new accomodation category, guests can enjoy not only the resort’s 32 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, but also their own private garden space to relax or dine al fresco.
This month, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur celebrates 25 years of luxury Oberoi hospitality in the Pink City. To commemorate this milestone, it also proudly announces a new accommodation category: Premier Rooms with Private Garden. Now guests can enjoy not only the resort’s 32 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, but also their own private garden space to relax or dine al fresco.
