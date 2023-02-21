The Oberoi Rajvilas presents a palatial fort setting of traditional domed pink architecture, dramatic flaming torches and tranquil reflection pools. Its spacious grounds are dotted with clusters of accommodation that allow for maximum privacy. Each room or villa is luxuriously furnished with a four-poster bed, features a sunken marble bathtub and is afforded round-the-clock service. Inspired by the majestic caravans that crossed the desert in bygone times are the Luxury tents that feature a king size bed, teak wooden floors and bathrooms with a freestanding bathtub.