NEW DELHI : Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s (ICAI) objection to exempting small companies from statutory audit is meant to ensure good governance, president Nihar N. Jambusaria said in an interview. He denied that it has anything to do with protecting the employment of chartered accountants.

ICAI’s clarification comes in the backdrop of its differences with audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over the audit of small and medium companies with sales upto ₹250 crore.

NFRA last month asked ICAI to do an impact assessment of the accounting standard revision it proposed for small companies and later brought out a consultation paper seeking comments on whether or not small and medium companies need to be given a relaxation on statutory audit requirement and if so, what should be the threshold.

In response to a question on whether ICAI’s objection to the suggestion of giving audit exemption to small companies, Jambusaria said in a telephonic interview on Saturday that it is not for professional opportunities for charted accountants that audit is mandated for businesses.

“The world is changing. There are many other new avenues opening up (for chartered accountants). The major question is whether in India we have a conducive situation where we can avoid audit of an entity that has limited liability," said the ICAI president. He referred to past instances of companies vanishing after taking public deposits. He explained that in the absence of audit, wrong doers could get away by window dressing their books to disguise their access to public funds.

“Serious lapses will come out only if audit is done. It is a good, preventive check. If we exempt small businesses from audit, who will monitor them--that is the major question. It is not a question of protecting someone’s income by asking somebody else to incur an expenditure," said Jambusaria.

ICAI on Sunday issued a statement saying that NFRA does not have jurisdiction over micro, small and medium companies. “It is not within its purview to propose whether audit of a particular class of companies is required or not. However, we may look at merits in having audits of these companies," ICAI said.

“Audit is considered as one of the pillars of the effective corporate Governance system in companies, as it also helps in mitigating the risk of failure in implementation of corporate governance. Therefore, preparation of financial statements and their audit, need to be regulated through law," the statement said, adding that the purpose of an independent audit is to provide confidence to the stakeholders of audited financial statements in the quality of financial reports, in particular, their reliability.

Last month, the government had asked ICAI to do an impact assessment of the accounting standard revision ICAI had proposed for small companies. The ministry of corporate then said quoting NFRA that most of the companies to which ICAI’s revised accounting standards will apply are private limited companies, many of which are of very small net worth or turnover or indebtedness or a combination of these. Public interest in the General Purpose Financial Statements (GPFSs) of these companies would most likely be minimal, the ministry had noted.

Emails sent to the ministry and to Competition Commission of India Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta who currently holds the additional charge of NFRA remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

