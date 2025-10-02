Occidental Swears Off New Big Deals Post-Berkshire Chemical Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is done with monster dealmaking after reaching its asset-sales target with the $9.7 billion chemical-unit sale to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

“I believe we are done with the big deals,” Occidental Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said in an interview Thursday. “This pretty much gets us where we need to be.”

Following the Texas oil driller’s transformational purchase of CrownRock LP for $10.8 billion in August 2024, Hollub targeted as much as $6 billion in asset sales to whittle away debt. As of early August, the company already was roughly two-thirds of the way to that goal.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says...

Occidental’s planned sale of its OxyChem unit for $9.7 billion to Berkshire Hathaway highlights its need to enhance liquidity and accelerate debt reduction to meet targets, while reducing its preferred-stock overhang and simplifying its structure amid weaker sector fundamentals.

— Vincent G Piazza and Matthew DeMarino, BI analysts

See the full research here.

The US shale patch is now in the midst of portfolio pruning following a wave of more than $200 billion in consolidation as drillers look to boost cash flow amid lower crude prices. ConocoPhillips announced plans in August to more than double its asset-sale target to $5 billion by the end of next year.

Hollub, who orchestrated Occidental’s largest-ever deal in 2019 with the $38.7 billion takeover of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., said the focus now is on organic growth. About $6.5 billion of the proceeds from the sale of OxyChem to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire will be used to reduce principal debt to less than $15 billion.

The company fielded “quite a few” unsolicited offers for OxyChem and had the option of selling it in pieces or as a whole, Hollub said.

“We wanted to go with an offer that was all cash and had certainty to close, and so that’s why we selected Berkshire,” she said. “Now with a debt reduction, we’re where we need to be to ensure that we get more value to the shareholders faster and in a more meaningful way than we’ve been able to do over the last few years.”

