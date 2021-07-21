Ocean farming startup Sea6 Energy raises $9 million in funding

“Investing in seaweed production has been a priority for us since we launched in 2015 but, until now, we hadn’t come upon an operation that was both economically viable and was able to produce at scale. Sea6's first-of-its-kind innovation is well-positioned to impact how we farm seaweed and its utilization across industries," said Mike Velings and Amy Novogratz, co-founders of Aqua-Spark.